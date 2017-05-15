Haddies build up their points tally at Perth parkrun

It was a bust weekend of running action for the Anster Haddies who were competing all over the world.

The Haddies summer grand prix, organised by Ewan Cameron continued at pace.

Colin Mckie, Jas Bailie and Gordon Halliday all headed to Perth Parkrun to run and increase their points for the club series.

Coli McKie n ran an impressive time of 19.14, with Jas and Gordon both crossing the line in 19.44.

Duncan Hall ran the Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne, Australia in a time on 20.40.

Closer to home, Titch Shaw ran at Kirkcaldy Parkrun in 23.19 and Ewan Davidson completed the St Andrews Parkrun in 22.22.

On Saturday, four Haddies raced in the Loch Leven Half Marathon.

The scenic, circular and undulating route on the road around the Loch is organised by Kinross Road Runners and attracts over 600 runners each year.

Not put off by the heavy morning downpour of rain and news warning of the thousands of midges that had ascended on the area the night before, Davie Brisland finished first Haddie in a time of 1.30.09.

And in an impressive showing for club members, Pamela Cruickshanks was second Anster Haddie home in a time of 1.49.51.

Sisters Jacqueline Galloway and Tracy Chalmers both completed the half, Jacqueline in 2.06.48 and Tracy in 2.07.09.