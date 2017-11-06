Haddies get into the spirit of Fife’s famous parkruns

On Saturday morning the ever popular Parkrun events took place and there was a large turnout of Anster Haddies.

Duncan Hall finished Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne in a time of 19.31.

At St Andrews, Colin Mckie- 17.59, Jas Baillie – 20.53, Gordon Halliday – 23.55 and Jackie Galloway – 27.40.

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Ailsa Cruickshanks finished first female in a time of 20.56, follow by Fiona Cruickshanks in 23.11 and Tracy Chalmers – 26.55.

Four tough Haddies took on the gruelling Geln Ogle 33 mile ultra-marathon on Saturday morning.

The race starts in Killin and sees runners taking in some beautiful scenery and crossing the Glen Ogle viaduct before heading towards Lochearnhead and finally finishing in Killin 33 miles later.

Mother and daughter duo Debz and Jazmin Hay ran the route together finishing in a personal best time of 5hr20mins.

Jacqui Macdonald finished in a very impressive time of 5hr49mins followed by George Hay in 7hr41mins.

The Fife Athletic Club organised Bob Stark Memorial Race took place in Falkland on Sunday.

Six Haddies ran the 5k route. Colin Mckie – 19.44, Titch Shaw – 22.48, George Findlay – 23.14, Ewan Cameron – 25.16, Sharon Brown – 25.33 and Carole Fraser – 35.55.

Anster Haddies meet at Waid Academy sport centre on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm where anyone is welcome to join and get involved in running.