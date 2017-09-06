Haddies hit the heights over Lomond trails

It’s been a busy schedule over the past week for the Anster Haddies, beginning with the Gateside Gallup four mile race over the roads and trails around West Lomond.

First Haddie home and second overall was Thomas Knox in 25.27.

Following behind was Colin Mckie 1st MJ in a time of 27.06.

Other runners were Eck Anderson 30.25, Eric Anderson 30.47, George Findlay 31.41, Fiona Cruickshanks was third FS in 31.50, Titch Shaw 31.59, Bill Simpson 35.05 and Ewan Cameron 35.09.

Just over a mile away on the other side of West Lomond Jonny and Lizzie Knox were taking part in the Bishop Hill downhill race where Lizzie ran 5.47, finishing first female and Jonny third V50 in 6.09.

On a great Saturday morning at the local parkruns Bill Simpson took on the 5kms of Craigtoun in a time of 22.51.

Over at Beveridge Park Titch Shaw ran 20.55 and Jas Baillie 21.10 over the 5km course, and not forgetting the Haddie downunder Duncan Hall ran 19.38 at the Brimbank Parkrun, Melbourne.

Gordon Halliday took on the UTMB 167km/104 mile race taking in a total elevation of 9457metres.

In what was an extremely wet race he ran for a total of 42 hours 15 minutes finishing in 1051st place.

The Annual Braemar Games took place on Saturday where several Haddies took on the Morrone Hill race where Jonny Knox took the first V50 cash prize and Lizzie Knox was fourth female.

Debz,George and Jas Hay, Eck Anderson, Tracy Knox, CJ Mcphail, Pamela and Fiona Cruickshanks also took part.

Sunday ended with the fourth and final race in the Skull Mountain trail races that confirmed George Findlay as the overall series V60 winner running the fourth race with a time of 30.51. Ewan Cameron ran 33.45 and Jennifer Gallagher with 47.29.

Training is not on this week due to the Kingsbarns charity run which starts at 7pm, meet at village square for 6.30pm.