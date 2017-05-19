Hard work pays off as Chloe starts making waves

St Andrews teenager Chloe Goadby is proving age is just a number as she starts turning heads in the golfing world.

Despite also having to focus on her studies at the University of Stirling, the 19-year-old has found the time this season to vastly improve her golf game.

And it’s starting to pay dividends, with a series of impressive and eye catching finishes this term.

The St Regulus member finished third in the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament in April, fourth in the BUCS Tour Finals in England, ninth at the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande and, over the weekend, recorded a top 20 place at the high class Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship. She has also picked up a BUCS Tour event win at Dundonald this year.

“The European Nations Cup was my first top 10 in a high end international amateur event which is a big achievement,” said Chloe.

“You play every week and hope that on the last day you have a chance to win the tournament.

“I had an opportunity there and it didn’t happen but hopefully it will at some point over the next season.”

Chloe traces the beginnings of her good run back to a 12-day Scotland winter training camp in Florida last November.

There, together with the national coach David Patrick, she decided to make significant changes to her swing.

What she describes as ‘extreme’ hard work paid off – she opened the season with a top 25 in the Portuguese Amateur event.

This week she is part of her the university side playing the Slovenia Amateur events.

Chloe’s parents both swam at national level whilst her aunt (Ruth Gilfillan) competed for GB in the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games.

But when her family moved to St Andrews, the then eight year old Chloe soon got involved in golf, with a little help from her grandfather.

“St Andrews was the perfect place for me to be introduced to golf,” she explained.

“Through playing with friends I got into junior coaching.

“My grandad, who plays and caddies at Kingsbarns, loves the game and inspired my passion for it.”