Howe ensure prize won’t leave the clubhouse

Their regular league campaign may have been a struggle, but over the weekend the Howe of Fife proved what an ominous sevens side they are.

On their home turf, the Cupar club retained the senior trophy, the JR Gray Cup, at the Howe of Fife Rugby 7s.

Howe were clearly determined to ensure the cup remained in the Duffus clubhouse, beating Dundee High School 50-10 in the final.

But it wasn’t just the seniors who were in action at the weekend’s sevens.

Over 20 teams competed over the event’s U18s, seniors and women’s sections.

The U18s competition was won by Howe A, beating Kirkcaldy 19-0, to claim the Drummond Cup.

The women’s competition was won by Watsonians who beat Howe Harlequins 41-5, in so doing winning the Cordelia Manson Cup

Kirkcaldy won the Ferrier Cup beating Seabass.

A spokesman for the event, sponsored by Kettle Produce, said it had been another sevens to remember.

“The annual Howe Sevens are one of the key events in the club’s calendar,” they said.

“This year was the first year we could host the entire event at Duffus Park by utilising the facilities in our new state of the art clubhouse which opened in late 2016.”