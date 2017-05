Howe of Fife defeated Edinburgh Accies 31-7 in the first round at the Kelso Sevens over the weekend.

Sadly the local rugby club’s run then came to an abrupt halt as they lost out 34-5 in the quarter-final to host club Kelso.

Watsonians laid one hand on the Kings of the Sevens championship at Poynder Park last Saturday, before events the following day confirmed they would be this season’s champions. Pic by Gavin W. Horsburgh Photography.