Howe hold their nerve to close out league title

Howe of Fife Harlequins have clinched the BT National Division 2 Championship after a winner takes all tie against Annan Warriors.

The side has only been together for three years, making their rise through the game all the more remarkable.

Both Howe and Annan went into the game knowing a win would seal the title, but it was the local side who came out on top with a 27-10 win.

Sheryl Wilson got Howe’s first couple of trys before Annan responded.

Nicola Howat struck back almost immediately with Kelle Nicol scoring Howe’s fourth to secure a bonus point.

The visitors cut back the lead before Howe’s captain Katie Williams raced up the park to score and ensure promotion to BT National Division 1. Phoebe Saunders converted.

“Annan are a strong side and we expected a tough game, but we stuck to our game plan” captain Williams said.

“It’s a dream come true to take the league at Duffus Park in front of a Howe crowd and repay the faith that was shown to us by the whole of the Howe of Fife club”.

President Murdo Fraser paid tribute to the side.

“Our women’s team have shown that anything is possible and we are all very proud of the team and what they have achieved,” he added.