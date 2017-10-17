Howe of Fife 24-37 Dumfries

The Howe first XV necessitated a few changes for the tough fixture against third place Dumfries Saints.

Within ten minutes the Howe were ahead by 10 points courtesy of tries from Connor Holborn and the returning Andy Steven.

Cameron Ellison was unable to convert either as was the case with a subsequent penalty.

Dumfries came back into the game with a try from Kerr converted by Carlisle.

Howe continued to apply pressure without managing to break down the solid Dumfries defence.

Howe seemed to get on the wrong side of referee Calum Lazenby and a penalty for Dumfries popped over by Carlisle tied the scores a 10-10.

Carlisle was having a good day for Dumfries as he converted his own try to shift the visitors ahead 10-17.

Howe replied before the break with a very good sequence of support out of their own half, with Lathangie releasing hooker Connor Crawford to show the Dumfries covering defence a clean pair of heals, as he galloped down the touchline for a whole half of the field to score.

Ellison converted.

After the break Howe lost a quick penalty which again, Carlisle converted.

With play predominately in the Howe half, another try, for Dumfries scored by scrum half Johnston, converted by Carlisle pushed the score up at 17-27 to Dumfries.

Try as they may the Howe could not bring accuracy to their play.

Too many loose and forced passes, when control was paramount, together with inaccurate kicks, gave Dumfries the opportunity to attack a disjointed Howe defence.

It could be argued the final tries Dumfries scored through Johnston and Scott, were a result of unsavoury incidents when play should have been stopped.

Howe were rewarded with a great piece of driving support play for prop Ryan Hood to force his way over, for a four try bonus point, converted by Ellison. Howe have shown in recent games, they have ability to score tries but improvement is necessary around the breakdown.

This weekend Howe travel to Whitecraigs.