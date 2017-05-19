Hutchins joins Dutiaume behind bench at Fife Flyers

Jeff Hutchins has been confirmed as assistant coach with Fife Flyers for the forthcoming ice hockey season.

The former Dundee Stars player-coach will team up again with Todd Dutiaume to lead the club into the 2017-18 EIHL campaign.

And they will now step up a summer of signings to build a new team.

Hutchins said: ‘‘I am extremely excited to be coming back for another year.

‘‘Todd and I worked well together both from a hockey and personal point of view and it made sense on both sides to do it for another year.

‘‘I think being confirmed earlier this year it will help share the workload on the recruitment side of things as well”.

Hutchins said he enjoyed being part of the Fife set up last season and is keen to drive the club forward as the league expands to 12 teams.

‘‘I really got a true sense of the passion and history behind the Flyers organisation,’’ he said.

“It was an up and down season for the team, but there were a lot more positives than negatives.

‘‘My ambitions remain the same, we want to win every game we can and challenge for a piece of silverware.”