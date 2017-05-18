Irish eyes smile on Connor and Chloe

Two of the area’s brightest young golfers muscled in on top 20 finishes in Ireland across the weekend.

Connor Syme, of Drumoig, and St Regulus member Chloe Goadby, from St Andrews, competed at the Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship and the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship, respectively.

For Connor, this year’s Crail Battle Trophy winner, it was another positive performance in a top class field of amateur golfers.

He tied for seventh place, along with fellow Scot Craig Howie from Peebles.

Home player Peter O’Keefe wrapped up the win.

The Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship was also staged with a strong field assembling at Co. Louth Golf Club over 54 holes.

Chloe finished in a tie for 16th.

Like Connor, the St Regulus member is aiming high for the rest of the 2017 season.

In April she was third in the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament and fourth in the BUCS Tour Finals in England, results that were hot on the heels of a ninth place finish in the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande, Spain in March.

The week before that she won the BUCS Tour event at Dundonald.