It’s a fair cop as police side takes title

Leslie Bowling Club held its seventh annual Crosbie Matthew Open Triples competition.

The competition, sponsored by Alan Morrison of Crosbie Matthews Funeral Directors, had 21 teams participating with the top two teams in each section qualifying for the quarter finals.

Worthy winners were Scottish Police, Alastair Blair, John Gibson and Scott Castel, who are now the only team to have won the trophy for a second time, having last won it in 2015.

They defeated past winners Lochore BC, Alistair Watt, Joe Smith and Paul Murdoch.

On the domestic side, the club were defeated last Friday evening by the league leaders Fair Isle BC in the Wemyss League Div 2 match.

Derek Pollock’s rink were the only winners by 22-13 in a 6-2 defeat that was less convincing than the score suggests.

Eric Smart’s rink were well beaten by Aaron Black’s rink by 29-6, with Alistair Blair’s rink very unfortunate to be pipped at the last two ends losing a 2 followed by a 1, for a 15-12 defeat to George Sutherland’s rink.

Final Score, Leslie BC 40 v Fair Isle BC 57 (2-6).

Next Friday sees Leslie make the short trip down to near neighbours Dovecot.

This midweek the seniors resume their league campaign after a free week last Wednesday, home and away to Buckhaven BC.

On Saturday the club are away to their first ever friendly match against their hosts from Headwell BC in Dunfermline. Transport leaves the club at 1.15pm.

On Sunday the club are hosting the Bowls Scotland Super Series Pairs qualifier.