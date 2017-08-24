It’s a marathon effort for Falkland’s Daniel

Falkland Trail Runner marathon man Daniel Kershaw has added another four 26 milers to his growing tally, but what is more remarkable is they were on four successive days.

Daniel was competing in the Irish Quadrathon where his times for the four races were, Kinnego Marathon 4:18.52, Malin Head Marathon 4:08.32, Mamore Marathon 4:27.55 and 4:23.08.

All finishers were presented with a special four part medal.

Also pounding out the miles was ultra runner Angela Taylor who completed the gruelling Speyside Way 37 miles race in a new personal best time of 6 hours 20 minutes.

Steven Murray also had a couple of busy days.

He completed the Cheyne Hill Race in Stonehaven in 40m 16s before running the Forfar 10k in 50.09.

Further afield, club member Hennie Viksten also recorded a PB when competing in the Midnattslopet 10k in Stockhom with a time of 54.09.

At the Maverick 15K Trail Race at Clitheroe, Lancashire Russ Valentine finished in 14th place in a decent time of 1:47.55.

Fellow Skwerl Sarah Stovell was fifth female at the same event.

Bill Duff continues to churn out the races.

He ran the Kinlochrannoch Highland Games Hill race in 38.04 and the Hatton Gala 10k in 54.02.

The club were well represented in the midweek Graham Clark Memorial Race at Knockhill.

Brian Cruikshank was the first Skwerl home in 20th place which saw him pick up the first MV50 prize.

He was followed over the finish line by 46 Colin Smith 25.01:52, Paul Hammond 25.21:53, Kevin Murray 25.24:84, Andy Harley 27.44:100, Kenny Ritchie 28.36:121, Daniel Kershaw 29.52:134, Derek Adamson 30.58:141, Ann Harley 31.25:142, Bill Duff 31.26:151 Calum Beaton 32.09:158, Scott Fraser 32.58:186, Tessa Davies 35.36:187, Scott Houston 35.38.