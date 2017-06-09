John and Alex put in a marathon effort

It was another busy weekend for the Falkland Trail Runners who contested events all over the country.

The highlight being the performance of John Wilson and partner Alex Berry in the Lowe Alpine Mountain Marathon which is a two day mountain/orienteering race held over mountainous terrain in the Scottish Highlands.

Running in the ‘C’ category which comprises a 26k run with an 1300m climb on the Saturday and a 24k run with a 1200m ascent on the Sunday the duo finished ninth overall and first mixed pair.

There was good turn out of Skwerls at the Templeton Trail Race in Dundee where Nic Brew, who was third overall, and Kylie Smith, who was 48th & ninth female, the first FTR male and female finishers.

FTR members were on the beach at St Andrews on Sunday morning for the annual Chariots of Fire race.

Colin Smith was the club’s highest placed finisher in 18th with Susanne Lumsden runner up in the women’s category.

It was a busy few days for Karen Campbell who ran the Templeton Trail Race, Dunfermline parkrun and Coniston Trail Marathon.

Sue Hogg completed the Women’s Glasgow 10k in 69.59 while Annie Gibson ran the Abernethy Hill Race in 27.38.

The club’s Alison Marven and Lynne Zabek took part in the 8k Race the Train Trail Race where runners race against the Strathspey Steam Train from Boat of Garten to Aviemore.

Following his exploits of having run four races in two days the previous weekend it was a slightly easier challenge this week for Daniel Kershaw who completed the inaugural Rattray/Blair Half Marathon in 1 hour 53 minutes.

A few Skwerls were parkrun tourists on Saturday morning.

Kevin Murray ran the Ganavan Sands parkrun in Oban, Lynne Zabek the Aviemore parkrun while John and Rosemary Lee contested the Queen Elizabeth parkrun at Gravel Hill, Horndean, in Hampshire.