Julie makes the move from the couch to the road

This week Leven Las Vegas Running Club’s recent Couch to 5k jogging program for beginners produced another graduate.

On Saturday morning at St Andrews parkrun Julie Campbell of Lundin Links completed her personal journey from being a non-runner a few short weeks ago by successfully accomplishing the 5km course at Craigtoun Park.

At the same venue, Lynsay Bell, Dawn Watson and Neil Beard set new personal bests and veteran LLV member Allen Marr placed in the top 10 to finish.

At Kirkcaldy parkrun, there were personal bests for Teresa Guild and Kirsty Barclay.

Also on Saturday was the Glen Clova half marathon, one of the most scenic events on the running calendar. The race starts at the Glen Clova hotel from where it heads eastward on a quiet road for the first half of the route before crossing the River South Esk and returning on the main road back to Clova for the finish. Running for Leven Las Vegas were Karen Capewell, Mark McLean and Matt Holden. Mark was first LLV over the line, followed by Matt and then Karen who set a fine new personal best for the half marathon distance.

Lynda and Stewart English headed over to Holyrood Park in Edinburgh for the Morun 5k, a charity event in aid of the Movember Foundation which raises funds to address some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention. Both Lynda and Stewart finished in first place in their age category.