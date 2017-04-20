Kirkcaldy Ladies gunning for silverware in Murrayfield final

Kirkcaldy Ladies have a chance to round off their season with some silverware as they compete in the BT Bowl final on Saturday.

As part of Scottish Rugby’s Finals Day the match takes place on the back pitches at Murrayfield, with kick-off at 11am.

For most of the squad this will be their first time playing at the home of Scottish Rugby, with only three players remaining since the club’s last appearance back in 2009.

“Our target at the start of the season was to get to a final at Murrayfield,” said captain Alison Massie.

“We know it will be a tough game and physical contest but we’re ready and it should be a great experience for all the players.”

The Ladies face Inverurie-based Garioch in the final and will be looking to put right their defeat on the opening day of the league season.

“The team has improved as the season has gone on and we’ve managed to recruit some new players,” commented coach Stuart Cameron.

“Our forwards have been working hard and the backs have gelled really well.

“We’re fortunate to have a full squad to choose from for this match.”

The Kirkcaldy Ladies team would like to thank new sponsor CORGI Home Plan, as well as The Tipsy Cow and everyone at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club for their continued support throughout the season.