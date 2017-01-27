Kirkcaldy to Kazakhstan for student ice hockey star

A Kirkcaldy student has been selected to play ice hockey at the University World Games held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Beth Milne, currently in her second year at Abertay University, was picked for the Great Britain Women’s team as a forward.

Beth (pictured) currently plays for the Fife Falcons and Solway Lady Sharks, and is also in her first year as an assistant coach with Scotland U16 girls.

The university games run from January 29 until February 8. The GB Women have been drawn in the same pool as Canada, China, and Kazakhstan.

Beth has also represented her country three times previously at U18 level and this is her first senior call up.