Ladies looking forward to final after semi joy

Kirkcaldy Ladies progressed to the BT Bowl final thanks to a 28-10 win over Annan Warriors at Beveridge Park.

On a glorious day for rugby the home side were out for revenge after a narrow loss earlier in the season. Kirkcaldy started positively and the new midfield trio of Brogan, Samuel and Redpath combined well to create chances.

Kirkcaldy Ladies celebrate their win over Annan (picture by Michael Booth)

With the pack providing steady ball, Brenda Brogan made a half break and linked with Hayley Samuel who made a dream start for her new club by running in from 20 metres out.

Although play was mostly fought in Annan’s half, it was by no means one-sided.

The visitors struck back with a great solo effort from their fullback who skirted around the wide defence to touch down in the corner. This seemed to jolt Kirkcaldy into a reaction.

Strong running by Cassie McMahon created an opportunity to score but the chance was spurned out wide.

However, the second try eventually came with Samuel again finishing off another good move. Nicki Redpath kicked the conversion to make it 14-5 at half-time.

In the second half Kirkcaldy pushed hard for the next score to ease their nerves but some great defence from Annan kept them out. Shortly before the hour mark, Brogan extended the lead when she broke through the defence and scored under the posts, again converted by Redpath.

Linda Morrison capped another fine game at scrum-half by scoring the fourth try to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

But to their credit Annan never gave up and managed to score right at the end of the game.

The BT Bowl final takes place on Saturday, April 22 at Murrayfield, where the ladies opponents will be fellow Division 1 side Garioch.