LeBlanc brings solid hockey CV to Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers have unveiled a key signing in Peter LeBlanc as they build a new team for the 2017-18 season.

The 29-year old from Hamilton, Ontario, brings a solid hockey CV to the club after playing in the AHL, ECHL and making his debut in the NHL.

LeBlanc is the first new face to be revealed following the re-signings of forward, Shayne Stockton and defenceman, Russ Moyer.

He joins Flyers from from the ECHL where he skated last season with Cincinnati Cyclones and then Manchester Monarchs.

LeBlanc began his career playing junior hockey with the Hamilton Red Wings.

He was a seventh round draft pick by Chicago Blackhawks in the 2006 NHL draft, but opted instead to go to University of New Hampshire where he enjoyed a good four-year career.

The Chicago connection then took him to their AHL affliiate teamm, Rockford Ice Dogs for season 2010-11 where he iced in 57 games before being sent down to the Toledo Walleye for 22 games in the ECHL.

LeBlanc made a quick return to the AHL, firstly with the Ice Dogs and then, having been re-signed by Washington Capitals on a one-year, two-way contract, the Hershey Bears.

LeBlanc was 26 years old when he was called up by the Caps to play in the NHL.

He played against Tampa Bay Lightning in the final game of that season – he warmed up next to one of the game’s great names, Alex Ovechkin, and got a regular shift in a 1-0 shoot-out defeat.

The following season LeBlanc went from North America to Scandinavia, signing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Allsvenskan, before moving on to the Finish Liiga with Hämeenlinnan Pallokerho for the 2015/16 season.

LeBlanc returned to Canada last season where he played with the Cyclones in the ECHL, finishing off with a move to Manchester Monarchs.

The UK is new territory for him, but he is looking forward to the experience.

He said: ‘‘I am very excited to be playing for Fife. I have never been to Scotland before but everything I have heard about the country from people who have travelled or lived there seem to love it.

“Hockey wise I am looking to come in and provide offence both creating and finishing plays in order to do my part being on a winning team.’’

Flyers reckon they have a good catch in LeBlanc.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, saiod he coulkd play in any forward position, and his experience would be a juge asset to the team.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for us as a coaching staff,’’ he said.

‘‘He has played in some of the best leagues in the world and excelled.

“We feel his experience and skill set will provide us with offence while being positionally reliable in our own end.

“Our conversations throughout the process have been excellent and we think he understands what we are trying to achieve as an organisation.’’

