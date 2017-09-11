Leven club runners head to the Hebrides

Robin Pate, Davie Hogg, Bob Wylie and Jim Dunstan of Leven Las Vegas Running Club set off by plane for the Hebridean island of Tiree.

The four runners had completed many months of preparations and were travelling to take part in the Tiree Ultramarathon, a 35 mile circuit of the island coastline along roads, beaches and trails.

The group was met with rain, hail, powerful winds and low visibility.

Robin was first to finish, battling through the testing conditions to improve on his time at the same event last year.

Bob, Jim and Davie, who was running his first ever ultramarathon, were further back but made it to the finish line in good spirits.

Also taking the road to the isles this week were Ross Johnston, Stewart English and Lynda English who took the ferry to Millport in Cumbrae to take part in the Round Cumbrae Road Race, a 10 mile circuit of the little island.

Bex Oakenfull and Lorna Hughes joined Mo Farah and tens of thousands of other runners at the Great North Run half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.

Nearer to home, earlier in the week at the Stuart Duncan Memorial 5k race in Glenrothes, John Kay and Allen Marr both set personal best times for the distance and came first in their respective age categories.

On the following evening Allen Marr followed this up with another PB at a 1500m race at Grangemouth Athletics Stadium.