Leven members off and running at Musselburgh

Jim and Michelle Dunstan of Leven Las Vegas Running Club ran together as a father and daughter combination on Sunday at the Scottish 10k.

The race is a mass participation event which starts and finishes at Musselburgh Racecourse with several miles of coastal views in between.

It attracted the best in running talent from clubs from across the country with local participation also high.

Also at the event were Leven based runners Gillian Hewitt and Jemma Guild who were hoping to take advantage of the flat course to improve their previous best times for racing the 10km distance.

And it was mission accomplished with both ladies setting new personal best times.

Gillian and Jemma excelled in the conditions and raced solidly towards smashing through their personal PB barrier.

Also taking place on Sunday was the East Neuk 10k in Anstruther hosted by local running club the Anster Haddies.

On the flat out-and-back course through the East Neuk countryside, five Leven Las Vegas club members participated.

Chris Russell competed well to finish in second place, followed by Bryan McLaren, Bex Oakenfull, Karen Capewell and Gozde Ozakinci.

It was a welcome return to competitive running for Gozde after a lengthy break.

At the weekend parkruns Karen Richards excelled by setting a new personal best time at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews while Willie Goodfellow travelled to Carlisle for his first ever parkrun.