Leven runners get into a good gallop at Gateside

On Wednesday evening it was the annual Gateside Gallop, a four mile race from Gateside village uphill to the Bannet Stane and back down to finish in the village.

Thomas Knox of Anster Haddies and Chris Russell of Leven Las Vegas battled it out all the way up and down before Chris pulled away towards the finish to seal a hard-fought victory.

Also running at the weekend for Leven Las Vegas were Iain Wallace, Gillian Hewitt and Allen Marr.

On Saturday Bryan McLaren travelled to Aberfeldy for the Highland Perthshire Half Marathon.

Bryan was hoping to post a fast time to continue his excellent series of performances over a variety of racing distances in the last few months. This he duly achieved, clocking 01:26:07 and setting a personal best for a half marathon on the challenging course.

Bryan finished 11th overall in a field of over 250 competitors, and was 10th male and fourth in the male senior category.

Also on Saturday was the Fife AC Festival of Trail Running held on a hilly course in Falkland Estate.

This race incorporated the Scottish Trail Running Championships with national medals up for grabs.

Andy Cargill represented Leven Las Vegas, acquitting himself well in a very strong field of trail runners from all over Scotland.

At the weekend’s parkrun events, Claire Doak set a new PB at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.