Leven runners head for the hills at Devil’s Burdens

Leven Las Vegas runners were out on the Lomond Hills on Saturday morning joining almost 700 runners in the annual Devil’s Burdens team relay race.

The event is held on a circular route starting and ending in Falkland taking in East and West Lomond, Bishop Hill, White Craigs, the steep descent to Kinnesswod and the subsequent re-ascent.

Leven Las Vegas fielded two teams, LLV Lost Vegans - Allen Marr, Mark McLean, Iain Wallace, Robin Pate, Nigel Donnell and Jim Dunstan and LLV’s Agents of Shield - Matthew Miller, Bryan McLaren, John Kay, Matt Holden, Terry Cullen and Andy Cargill.

For many of them it was their first time taking part in the strenuous event which required multiple recce runs in preparation and, in the thick mists of Saturday morning, it looked like the time spent on honing navigation skills had been time well spent.

But once the runners had started on their climbs up to the hill-tops they found themselves in glorious sunshine above the clouds, making for spectacular views across to the other peaks, standing like islands in a sea of cloud.

Under the leadership of Andy Cargill and with the transportation assistance of Jeff Taylor, both teams acquitted themselves very well, finishing high up in the overall standings despite their relative inexperience in this type of event.

For 17 LLV not up in the hills there were the usual parkruns at St Andrews and Kirkcaldy where both Becky Oakenfull and Claire Doak set PBs.