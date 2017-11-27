Leven runners pipped to the titles on home soil

The annual Hartley Cup running competition came to the East Neuk of Fife.

The cup is a team event contested by a number of running clubs in Fife, Perth, Dundee and Angus and is run as a relay with each team member running twice over a one mile distance.

There are prizes for the fastest male team, fastest female team, fastest mixed team, fastest male, fastest female and fastest junior team at U13 and U15.

Leven Las Vegas first became involved in the competition in 2013 and have done very well with two successive male team victories in 2014 and 2015, and narrowly missing out on retaining the male team prize as runners-up in 2016.

For the 2017 competition, Leven Las Vegas and their Fife neighbours Falkland Trail Runners were joint hosts and organisers. The venue was Elie Holiday Park at Shell Bay.

Over 250 runners from 12 clubs took part, assisted by a small army of marshals and caterers from the two host clubs.

In the men’s event Perth Road Runners retained their title from the Leven Las Vegas men’s team of Andy Cargill, Iain Wallace, Bryan McLaren, Alan Davie and Chris Russell.

The ladies event was won by Dundee Road Runners. Leven Las Vegas ladies team of Karen Richards, Susan Kerr, Claire Doak, Teresa Guild and Sandra Cooper finished in eighth.

Dundee Road Runners were also victorious in the mixed category. Leven Las Vegas had four teams in this category -

6th place: John Kay, James Scott, Elaine Boyle, Mark McLean and Gillian Hewitt

12th place: Allen Marr, Douglas Clews, Terry Cullen, Jemma Guild and Becky Oakenfull

18th place: Gordon Christie, Davie Hogg, Jim Dunstan, Louise Morris and Tracey Millar

27th place: Grant Stevenson, Neil Beard, Donna Rodger, Anna Dalziell and Karen Britten

Also taking place last week was the latest in the Nightmare series of winter races where Kenny Gorman of Fife AC took victory from Chris Russell and Bryan McLaren.