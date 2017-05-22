Leven runners put in a marathon effort

At the Stirling Scottish Marathon, five LLV runners joined more than 6000 other running enthusiasts on a scenic route.

The journey started from Blair Drummond Safari Park and continued through Doune, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan before passing the Wallace Monument and heading to the finishing point below Stirling Castle.

First LLV to finish was John Kay in a personal best time of 3h26m, followed a few minutes later by Robin Pate who also set his best marathon time so far.

Davie Hogg, Jim Dunstan, and Lorna Hughes completed the set of LLV participants.

At the Create and Prosper Beveridge Park 5k Allen Marr won his age category to follow up the PB he gained the previous Saturday at Kirkcaldy parkrun where Tracy Millar also achieved a new PB as part of her preparation for the Edinburgh Marathon at the end of the month.

Ashleigh Wright continued her recent improvement with a parkrun PB.