Leven runners swap the couch for the concrete

It was a momentous occasion for 17 new runners from Leven Las Vegas Running Club when they successfully completed their first ever 5km run at St Andrews Parkrun.

Ten weeks ago the group were absolute beginners but since then they had been following a carefully planned program called Couch to 5k which started with jogging for only one minute at a time and culminated in running up to 40 minutes non-stop over 5km

Successful completion of the program required a determined and enthusiastic approach from the participants to overcome the inevitable aches and pains and to keep their training going on dark, cold and rainy nights.

The graduates who received medals and certificates for completing their Couch to 5k journey were Angela Wood, Carol Paterson, Caroline Peter, Caroline Robertson, Dawn Watson, Donna Comrie, Fay Allen, Jaime Muir, Jenni Johnstone, Kirsty Barclay, Lesley Turnbull, Louise Fraser, Lynsey Bell, Moira Boyle, Nicole Kelly, Suzanne Paterson and Vikki Rollo.

At other weekend parkruns, Paula McLean set a new PB at Kirkcaldy and Willie Goodfellow achieved a PB at Carlisle.

Gordon Christie and Kenny Ritchie took part in the Aviemore half marathon where Kenny set a new personal best for the distance.

Alan Davie headed off to Kinloch Rannoch for the marathon around Loch Rannoch while closer to home Bob Wylie was at Lochore Meadows for the Lochore 10k.