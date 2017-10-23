Leven’s James makes up great time in trial race

This week Leven Las Vegas Running Club held their regular time trial race, where club members compete against the clock over a 1.8 mile course.

Those taking part are attempting to improve on their previous best time for the trial.

The runner who records the biggest improvement wins the Caley Cup Trophy.

On this occasion the clear winner was James Scott who improved his previous time by more than two minutes and achieved eighth position on the all-time list of best times over the course.

In second place also with a very impressive performance was Gillian Hewitt who improved by 50 seconds.

Gillian is now the fourth fastest ever lady runner in the time trial, only a few seconds short of the female record.

Others making significant improvements of more than 30 seconds were Louise Morris and Gayle Moran.

Presentation of the Caley Cup was held in the Caledonian Hotel in Leven where Lynda English was given a special award for 100 attendances at Leven Las Vegas training while Alan Davie, Jan Spittal, Louise Morris and Diane Napier received chocolate medals for reaching the 25 week attendance milestone.

On Saturday Ruth Cruickshank and Matthew Holden travelled to Speyside to take part in the Dramathon, a marathon event along the Speyside Way starting from Glenfarclas distillery and finishing at Glenfiddich distillery, passing several other distilleries on the route.

Runners are stamped at each participating distillery and then collect corresponding whisky miniatures at the end of the race.

At the weekend parkruns Jaime Muir recorded a new personal best time at St Andrews and Paula McLean did likewise at Kirkcaldy.