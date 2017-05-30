Leven’s Watters weathers the storm to lead them home

There was a right mix of weather during the stock car meeting at the Cowdenbeath Racewall where the meeting started in wet conditions and whilst it dried up another shower made life difficult for the drivers.

Chris Burgoyne, who has dominated the formula II racing to date, suffered what looked like a gearbox issue during the second heat of the night and had to retire from the meeting.

The heats were won by Dennis Middler and Kieran Howie (Dunfermline) whilst Craig Wallace went on to win the final from Robbie Dawson and Adam Blacklock.

Liam Rennie then won the Grand National from Euan Millar and Dawson.

The saloon racing was dominated by Ross Watters (Leven) and Ian McLaughlin as they continue their own battle for the track point’s title.

In the opening heat Watters managed to get the better of McLaughlin to win with Duncan Welsh in third.

However in heat two Welsh led from start to finish crossing the line clear of the dicing Watters and McLaughlin.

Welsh led the cars away when the final started but quickly pulled off as Graeme Anderson moved into the lead only to be greeted by a yellow flag after Duff had been spun out by M. Honeyman whilst exiting the turnstile bend.

The field lined up behind Anderson and whilst he made a good start hadn’t been able to shake off the attentions of McLaughlin and Watters.

A lap later he was sent wide by McLaughlin who took the lead with Watters following through the gap and dropped to third.

A couple of laps later Watters managed to find the inside line on the pit bend to move ahead.

McLaughlin held on to his back bumper for a few laps but Watters began to ease away.

McLaughlin had Anderson closing the gap and he became under pressure for second.

Watters eased away before going through to win with McLaughlin just fending off the attentions of Anderson.

The prostox basic cars were good value and as a result there was one or two cars sent spinning and losing their front bumpers as they did so.

Jordan Dignan (Leven) made his debut but he struggled with a mechanical problem and failed to finish in the results in any of his outings.

Ian Sutherland won both the heats but it was Amanda Moyes managed to get the better of him during the final and she went through to win.

The hot saloons were down from Crimond and treated the fans to some close racing with the cars all left hand drive and racing the wrong way around.

Dave Largue went through to win the opening heat from Mark Mathers and Mark Farquhar.

However on a dry track Farquhar went through to win from Mathers and Largue.

Not long after the final started Mathers’s car stopped on the entrance to the turnstile bend suspending the race.

Scott Forsyth then led the field away and he pulled away from the field for an easy win over Largue and John Simpson.

Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was racing his formula II car down at Birmingham on Saturday night where he ended up as runner up in both of his heats.

In a fast final, local racer Moodie brought his car home in third and followed that with a fourth place in the Grand National.

On Sunday Moodie moved to Bristol where he won a heat as well as the final.