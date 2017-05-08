Leven trio make a capital venture

Three Leven Las Vegas runners; Andy Cargill, Allen Marr and Bryan McLaren made the trip across to Silverknowes in Edinburgh for the Scottish 5k Championships.

Bryan continued his excellent form by setting another pb for 5k by getting his first ever sub-18 minute time for the distance, first of the LLV trio to finish.

Allen Marr had previously run at the 1500m at the Grangemouth track on Wednesday as part of his foray into the shorter distance running.

Parkruns saw 21 LLV taking part with Ashleigh Wright making a successful return to running by setting a pb.

Wendy Wylie braved the first race of the Skull Mountain trail race series on Sunday around Balbirnie Park in Markinch.Three more races are still to come.