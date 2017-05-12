Madras are going up after Creiff appeal is dismissed

Madras Rugby Club will compete in the BT Caledonia Midlands Division Two next season after all.

The club thought its chances of promotion had ended after being beaten in a Division Three promotion play-off final against Stirling County back in April.

However, due to the expulsion of Crieff and Strathearn RFC’s first XV from the league above, Madras have been promoted in their place.

The club had expected that to be the case, but had to wait until the result of an appeal by Crieff was heard.

It now has, with Scottish Rugby confirming Madras’ promotion on Wednesday.

Madras president Colin McAdam said he was delighted with the outcome for the entire club.

“I am very pleased for the players and their coaches that our promotion has been confirmed,” he said.

“It is just reward for all the hard work that the squad have put in not just on the pitch but also by actively recruiting players.

“We have come a long way in the last 18 months, we gone form self imposed relegation to promotion.

“I am confident that we are up to the challenge of Caledonia Division Two and I am sure that we will maintain this player induced momentum.”