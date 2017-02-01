Massive line up for Buckhaven wrestling show

The World Wide Wrestling League will return to Buckhaven with perhaps its biggest line up to date for the town.

The wrestling promotion will bring one of its feature events to the town with W3L Remedy set to be filmed exclusively for DVD release.

The main event will see one of the most storied rivalries in the history of Scottish Wrestling reach its dramatic conclusion as two of W3L’s most popular stars clash in a ladder match to determine the W3L Heavyweight Championship.

Kirkcaldy’s Mike Musso will challenge the reigning champion Dundee’s Nathan Reynolds and the only way to win is to climb a ladder and retrieve the championship which will be hanging above the ring.

Doors Open at 1.30PM with the first match set to take to the ring at 2pm.

Tickets are currently on sale from www.W3LWrestling.com and Flemmings Newsagent priced £13, £11 and £37 for a family of four.

Also set for the Buckhaven event is a Tag Team Championship showdown as Kevin Williams and Dunfermline rookie sensation Jason Reed – both products of the W3L’s Action Academy training centre in Kirkcaldy, challenge for the titles.

Lochgelly’s Sara, a 10 year wrestling veteran and one of the W3L Action Academy’s original graduates will also be defending the W3L Women’s Championship against the popular Belfast star Leah Owens.

Information on the academy, which is currently about to launch a juniors club to compliment their existing training programme for over 16s is also available from W3LWrestling.com