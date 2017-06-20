Mike breaks his duck in style

After over two seasons of trying Glenrothes athlete Mike Murdoch has at last won a race on the Highland games circuit.

After numerous minor placings he finally broke his duck at the Newburgh Highland Games which were held on Saturday.

It may have been a long time coming, but the win was more than merited

Running from a start of 140 metres the Falkland Trail runner stayed on doggedly up the home straight to repel the late challenge of Willie Bates, Tullibody and Tyler White, Aberdeen AC to break the tape in two minutes 08.09 seconds.

The Falkland club were well represented in the midweek Boness Four Mile Trail Race.

The course starts and finishes beside Boness harbour and takes the runners along and back the foreshore.

Falkland Trail Runner times from the event were Lynne Zabek 37.41, Leonard Zabek 29.53, Jim Close 34.28, Alison Marven 33.50, Kate Russell 39.23, Karen Spence 52.05, Ruth McGinn 37.05, Hailey Marshall 29.35, Bradley Marshall 29.35, Bill Starkey 32.15.

Kevin Funnell ran the Men’s Health 10k in Glasgow and returned a personal best of 52m 21s.

At the Saturday morning 5k parkruns, Alan Sheret was first over-65 at Falkirk with a time of 27.31 with Kate Russell recording yet another course PB finishing in 29.53.

Jason Sharp finished fifthoverall at St Andrews with a PB of 19.17.