Moodie locks horns with long travelling visitor

The formula II World Championship qualifying round brought the leader in the points Liam Bentham up from Ormskirk to the Racewall in Cowdenbeath. But he was only a few points clear of Windygates racer Gordon Moodie when the meeting started.

The weather was dry although a bit chilly and whilst the track was fast it became a bit tricky when a driver dropped oil on the track.

During the final the hopes of Moodie and Burgoyne were dashed during a shunt on the pit bend which saw the Burgoyne car clamber onto Moodie’s.

In the saloons there were a couple of visitors from south of the border with John Thompson buying the Willie Mitchell car prior to the start of the meeting.

James Letford and Raymond Dick were having their first outing of the year and they suffered differing fortunes with Dick having to retire whilst Letford won a couple of heats.

The prostock basic cars made their first appearance and whilst only two made it onto the grid for the final the fans were left amazed at their antics.

The cars tangled at least twice on the closing laps, both visiting the wall but somehow managed to make it to the finish line.

Bentham was joined on the grid by fellow travelers Aaron Vaight and Andrew

Palmer but unfortunately there were a few Scottish drivers who were sidelined for one reason or another.

Amongst those looking for points again was Moodie.

Prior to the start of the meeting the formula II drivers were given a practice session and whilst most were happy Moodie pulled off with what appeared to be a misfire.

The first race of the night was a white/yellow challenge heat with C. Reid going through to win from Holly Glen and Howie.

The opening heat saw Moodie go through to win from Chris Burgoyne and Euan Millar but in heat two Moodie had to retire with Burgoyne ending winning from Robbie Dawson and Craig Wallace with Howie in fifth and C Reid in tenth place.

There was a random draw for the final which placed Burgoyne and Moodie side by side on the front row.

Moodie managed to get ahead of Burgoyne and this duo were soon closing in on the cars ahead of them.

However Glen and Howie tangled and both came to rest against the pit gate suspending the race.

The restart was hectic with Burgoyne and Moodie tangling but C Reid spun and a few others were caught up with the race being suspended again.

As the laps dwindled Dawson had a healthy lead but Moodie was now in third but a good bit adrift.

Moodie then won the Grand National from Burgoyne and Millar with Dawson finishing in seventh place.