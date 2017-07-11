Moodie preparing to lead from the front

With only one BriSCA formula II World Championship qualifying round still to run, the latest points have been issued.

Whilst it is now almost certain that Gordon Moodie (Windygates) will start from the front row of one of the semis, exactly where is still an unknown factor.

Hopefully it will be a pole position either Liam Bentham (Ormskirk) or Adam Rubery (Brierly Hill) could overhaul his total.

On Thursday night there was a meeting at Skegness that attracted a big turn out of cars and amongst those racing in the formula IIs were 10 Scottish drivers, 10 drivers from Northern Ireland and six from the Netherland which included World Champion Wim Peeters.

Amongst those in action were Moodie.

Moodie went on to win the opening heat before in a high speed final ended up in third spot but had to retire from the Grand National after tangling with another car.

On Saturday, in fields of over 30 cars per heat, Moodie brought his car home in third place in the opening heat and then in first place in heat three.

There were 34 cars at the start to the final but after a major pile up during the opening laps eleven cars failed to restart.

Moodie then carved his way through the field to win the final.

The two litre national saloon drivers struggled a bit to make an impact but both Ross Watters (Leven) and Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) secured a place on the grid for Sunday’s championship race.

On Sunday Moodie ended up in second spot in his heat and was to start the UK from the inside on row two.

Once the race got going Green went on to win from Moodie, Wrench and MacMillan Jnr with Dawson in tenth but Wallace wasn’t classified.

Moodie ended up in fifth place in the Grand National with Wallace sixth and Millar in seventh place.

Glen won the last chance qualifying round to secure a place on the back of the grid joining Watters, Shevill and Irvine.

Welton went on to win the UK with Watters ended up in sixth place.