Advantage Falkland on club finals day

Falkland Tennis Club recently held a very successful club finals day and celebrated the success of all the winners and participants in great fashion.

In addition to all the matches, the club was presented with its ClubFife Activity Provider accreditation by Fife Council Sports Development. The award, presented to clubs which demonstrate they run a safe and well-structured club, topped off a fantastic day.

Michael Kavanagh, sports development officer said: “The club has shown it is a well-run community club, providing a great opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to take part in tennis. Finals day showed off a culmination of efforts from club members from young to not-so-young across the season and the games were very competitive, all played in a fantastically friendly environment.”

The day started in spectacular fashion with the junior competitions, with Kabir Dillon, Sandy Kinnear, Euan Sheach, Ryan Hetherington and Hamish Barr winning their respective finals.

Graeme Nicholson and Wilma Catignani were victorious in the gents’ and ladies’ singles respectively.

Liz McCubbin, club secretary, said: “We always look forward to finals day. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase the talent we have in the club. We are very much a community focused club, offering an opportunity for people to take part in tennis as well as other events throughout the year. The award hopefully will demonstrate further how we are committed to constantly improving our club for the whole community.”