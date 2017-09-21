Amateur golfing accolade earned by new pro Connor

Drumoig golf star Connor Syme has been making his debut in the professional ranks this week in the Portugal Masters at Vilamoura.

But the 22-year-old north east Fife ace signed off from the amateur circuit in perhaps one of the most fitting ways possible – being crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year.

Thanks to finishing as the leading Scot (eighth) at both male and female level, on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) at the September 6 cut-off point, the Walker Cup player secured the accolade.

Connor, the 2016 Australian Amateur champion, enjoyed another consistent season which saw him win the Battle Trophy at Crail GS, qualify to play in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and reach the quarter-finals of the US Amateur Championship.

Having also represented Scotland for the third year in a row at the European Amateur Team Championship, helped by finishing fifth in the Carrick Neill Scottish Open Stroke Play, he went on to tee up for GB&I against the US at the Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club – winning his opening foursomes match with Irishman Paul McBride.

“It was a target for me this year to try and achieve the award,” said Connor, who has shot up the world rankings from outside the top 5000 since 2013. It’s something that anybody playing amateur golf in Scotland wants to achieve through WAGR, so I’m delighted.”