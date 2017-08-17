American hope knocked out by Connor

Connor Syme went toe to toe with the biggest name in American amateur golf and proved that he has no fear of reputation.

Maverick McNealy is considered the next big thing in the sport Stateside and is a former world amateur number one.

The two were paired in the last 64 match play section of this year’s US Amateur Championship - and it was the Drumoig ace who came out on top with an exciting 2&1 win.

Speaking afterwards, Syme said: “I played very solid and tried not to give him much.

“I always thought he was going to come back at me, which he did.”

American Ricky Castillo is next up for Syme in the last 32.