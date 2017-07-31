Anna beats her own record

Anna McKay has continued her highly successful golfing season by setting a record score on Crail Golfing Society’s Balcomie Links – and then breaking it two weeks later.

In the junior medal competition early in July, the 13-year-old set the new women’s mark with a two under par scratch score of 70 but bettered that by two strokes in the junior medal over the weekend, with a four under par score of 68.

Her latest record resulted from an outstanding round which included one eagle, four birdies, two bogeys and eleven pars.

Between her two record-breaking scores, the talented youngster finished as the top Scot in the Scottish Girls’ under 16s Championship, which was held last week at Mortonhall GC in Edinburgh.

Finishing with a two round score of 153 against a par of 146, the three handicapper was in eighth place overall.

These dramatic feats follow on from her victory earlier in the season in the Fife County Women’s Championship.

“Anna is having a brilliant year,” said Crail Golfing Society captain Pam Smith.

“She just seems to be getting better every week and we are all eagerly awaiting her next triumph.”

The event in her sights now is the Ladies British Open pro-am at nearby Kingsbarns on August 1, followed a week later by the English under 14s Championship at Blackmoor GC in Hampshire - for which she was selected by Scottish Golf.

Then, less than a week after that, she is back to home ground on Crail Golfing Society’s Craighead Links for the Scottish under 14s Open Championship.

Anna has been a member of Crail Golfing Society since the age of just five, having been introduced to the game by her father Colin McKay, who plays to a handicap of three.

She was coached through the Society’s active junior programme, before moving on to Scottish Golf’s coaching system.

