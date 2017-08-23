Anna leads them home in Glasgow

It was a successful weekend for Fife AC athletes at the Scottish Athletics Age Group Championships in Scotstoun, Glasgow.

Anna Hedley won the U15 girls 1500m in 4.37.30.

Anna’s time was a seven second personal best and places her 10th in the UK rankings for her age group.

In the U15 boys 1500m final, Ben Sandilands claimed the silver medal behind Central AC’s Lewis Dow.

Ben’s time was a five second personal best and places him third on the Scottish rankings for his age group.

U15 sprinter Layla Zuill claimed the silver medal in the 200m in 26.44 and placed sixth in the 100m in 13.02.

Murray Oliver claimed the bronze medal in the U13 boys discus final, throwing a PB of 21.28 which places him third on the Scottish rankings.