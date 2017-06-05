Another top ten for Peter

Wellsgreen’s Peter Whiteford racked up even more crucial Road to Oman points with another impressive weekend performance.

At the Swiss Challenge in Switzerland, Whiteford scored low on all four of his rounds to finish in a tie for seventh place.

Consistency was the key to his weekend, with the Fifer failing to reach the 70s in any of his rounds.

Scores of 67, 69, 68 and 69 ensured a solid top 10 place .

His current points tally in the Road to Oman race is 7524, after playing just three tournaments.

The top 15 players with the highest points totals at the end of the season are granted European Tour cards.

Joel Girrbach secured a maiden European Challenge Tour title in front of a jubilant home crowd by carding a three under par closing round to become the first Swiss winner of the Swiss Challenge.

The Challenge Tour rolls on this weekend when it stops off in Belgium for the KPMG Trophy.

The KPMG Trophy has been ever present on the Challenge Tour schedule since its inception in 2006.