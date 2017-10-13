Balwearie boys are kings of the road

Balwearie High School celebrated team success at the Scottish School Road Championships, held at Falkirk Stadium.

The Kirkcaldy secondary school claimed the S3/4 Boys title with a low-scoring points total of 51, ahead of Stewart’s Melville College, who scored 133.

Pictured, from left, are Iain McWhinnie, who finished 11th, Peter Scott, who was 21st, Gavin McWhinnie (15th) and Ben Sandilands, who crossed the line in fourth position.