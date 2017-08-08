Ben and Finlay shoot low to win a trip to Japan

Two local boys have qualified for the Jack Bunny National Tour Finals at Higashi Tsukuba Golf and Country Club in Japan.

St Leonards student Ben Caton, and Madras pupil Finlay Sey won the final qualifier on the Old Course, securing seats on a flight to Japan with their families at the end of the month.

This prestigious junior event is typically a closed tournament for Japanese nationals, but for the second year, they have provided two special entries for the best St Andrews golfers.

Ben is a member of the St Leonards Elite Golf Programme and both he and Finlay are also members of SALJGA.

This is the second time Ben has won the opportunity to attend the Jack Bunny National Tour Finals.

Both players are thankful to St Andrews Links Golf for providing them with the opportunity.

Senior Links Academy instructor and director of golf at St Leonards, Fintan Bonner, is thrilled for both players.

“This invitation from the Jack Bunny National Tour Finals is an excellent opportunity that is presented to SALJGA and St Leonards Golf Club members,” he said.

“The boys will learn so much for their time in Japan, competing in a different environment adjusting to new temperatures, experiencing different courses, cultures and work ethics, which will be a benefit to their overall game and performance in the future.”