Best year to date for skilled young Ladybank swimmer

Cameron Hemphill, from Ladybank, is the most improved young physically disabled

swimmer in Fife in 2017.

The young Disability Sport Fife (DSF) teenager moved to

InCAS to access more training time and, under the guidance of coach Garrie Roberts, his performances have improved significantly.

In May Cameron competed in his first InCAS Distance Meet and recorded his first set of personal bests for 200m freestyle (3.32.09) and 200m backstroke (4.24.09).

In Aberdeen in June, he competed at the SDS National Performance Championships and set four long course personal bests, for 50 freestyle (46.08),

100 freestyle (1.41.52), 100m backstroke (2.14.81) and 100m breast stroke (2.16.44).

Cameron, a third-year pupil at Bell Baxter High School, was selected by Scottish Swimming for the National Junior Squad for the National Junior Para Swimming Championships in Sunderland and, again, he set three personal best short course times for 50m freestyle (43.08), 100m freestyle (1.32.39) and 100m breast stroke (2.10.77).

Cameron was selected for the Scottish Swimming 2017-18 National Senior Squad Programme and has moved from InCAS Junior National Feeder to National Feeder .

Consequently, he has increased his weekly training schedule.

Cameron, like many others, is looking forward to the season ahead and offering his best for InCAS, DSF and Scottish Swimming.

The first national event will be swimming for Fife at the Scottish Disability Sport National Junior Championships at Grangemouth and, thereafter, he hopes to gain selection for Scotland for the British National Para Swimming Championships in Manchester in December.

Like all successful high-performance young sports people, Cameron has a very enthusiastic and committed family behind him.