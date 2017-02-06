Bonspiel marks 175th anniversary

Markinch Curling Club, founded on January 27, 1842 celebrated its 175th anniversary with a bonspiel at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink last week.

Eighty curlers took part in the event both from Markinch Curling Club and from other clubs who regularly compete in the Fife leagues or in friendly games.

The furthest travelled was from Aberdeen.

The bonspiel started at 6.00 p.m after teams were led on to the ice by piper, Cameron Walker.

Trophies were presented to members of the winning rink at the end of the night.

The winning team were Robert Wylie from Glenrothes CC, Alistair Noble from Dunfermline CC, Bill Drysdale from Markinch CC and Bob Cathcart Senior from Largo CC.

Bob also cut the anniversary cake as he previously played in the 150th bonspiel and attended the dinner for the 125th anniversary.

Each player received a commemorative anniversary badge, pen and whisky miniature as well as a copy of the 175th anniversary booklet, which is an update from the booklet produced for the 150th anniversary detailing the history of the club.

Ronnie Wilson, Markinch Curling Club president, said: “I have been delighted with the comments and emails from those who took part.

“Everyone has said they thoroughly enjoyed the evening. It was a fun event and our committee worked hard to make sure everything happened as it should.

“We have been fund raising for about two years to finance the bonspiel and to encourage new members.

“We arranged two come and try sessions and were delighted at the response.

“Still to come is our end of anniversary season dinner to be held on March 24.”