Butcher ‘buzzing’ to make BTCC debut on home soil at Knockhill

Kirkcaldy’s Rory Butcher will make his Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship debut on home soil at Knockhill this coming weekend.

Butcher has been called up to the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with DUO line-up for the remainder of the Motorbase-run squad’s 2017 campaign.

Although new to touring cars, the 30-year-old has extensive international sports-car experience with numerous wins and podiums to his name.

He also has first-hand knowledge of the TOCA package from his time competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup where he secured five race wins and 19 podiums.

“The car has only just been built and it’s my first time in touring cars so it’s a kind of shakedown for the car and me,” said Butcher.

“I’m absolutely buzzing though! When I first started racing, I looked up to the touring cars and it was my ambition to reach the BTCC grid.

“Although my racing career has ended up going across to sports car racing and the GT world, switching over to the BTCC is a dream come-true.”

Team boss David Bartrum added: “Rory will be under the spotlight at Knockhill as a local lad, coupled with the fact that we’ve got a car that will race for the first time.

“He’s had very limited testing so I hope people give him some space and don’t put him under too much pressure.”

Following Luke Davenport’s catastrophic crash at Croft at the end of June, Motorbase was forced to complete the build of a replacement car in time for Knockhill.

Incredibly, the Ford Focus ST chassis has been completed from start to finish in just over four weeks and Butcher was due to give the car its first shakedown at Ford’s test-track in Dunton, Essex yesterday (Wednesday).

As well as racing in front of his home crowd on the notoriously tricky Knockhill circuit, the weekend will also be a family affair for the Fifer, when he lines up on the grid against his brother-in-law and reigning BTCC champion, Gordon Shedden.

“It’s exciting to have the chance to join him on the grid for the rest of this season,” Butcher added.

As well as the BTCC, there is a full support programme with the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, Ginetta sports cars and British F4 single seaters.

Tickets can be purchased on www.knockhill.com or at the gate.