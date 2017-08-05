Cameron drives his way to championship finals

Local youth golfer Cameron McDonald has taken the first steps on his path to success with a victory at the American Golf Junior Championship regional qualifier.

The nine-year-old, a member at St Andrews Links Junior Golf has won the Future Star (over 8) category, held over nine holes at Playsport Golf, Glasgow.

The Future Star category enables junior golfers without an official club handicap to compete in the championship and gain valuable experience of competitive golf.

Following a hugely impressive round of 41 Cameron headed the field and has booked a spot in the final at Gainsborough Golf Club, headquarters to golf manufacturer Ping.

He will now line up against qualifiers from all over the UK & Ireland on August 16 to stake a claim for the overall Future Star title.

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf said: “This is the fourth year for the Junior Championships and we’ve got another crop of youngsters who are playing some very impressive golf.

“Once again. though. I’m most impressed by the sportsmanship and positive attitude that we’ve got used to seeing.

“We can’t wait to get these great young golfers to Gainsborough for the final and, with the help of Ping, make it a truly memorable event.”

Entry to all of the American Golf Championships, including the Junior Championships, is completely free and is part of the nationwide retailer’s drive to promote the game of golf and get more people out playing golf more often.