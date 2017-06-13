Chloe and Lauren aiming for amateur title

St Regulus golfers Chloe Goadby and Lauren Whyte are competing with the best amateurs in the world at the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship.

The event teed off on Tuesday morning - and there’s a massive incentive for the St Andrews pair to take the title at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales come Saturday.

The winner of the Ladies’ British Amateur Championship will earn a place in the 2017 US Women’s Open next month and the Ricoh Women’s British Open being played in August at Kingsbarns.

The first stage of the championship comprises two qualifying rounds of stroke play before the leading 64 players progress to the match play stage.

Each match will consist of one round of 18 holes, including the final.

