Chloe called up for national service

St Regulus golfer Chloe Goadby has certainly had worse weeks.

The amateur last week competed in a top class field at the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship before only losing out in matchplay to a top ranked player.

Any disapointment was dashed when the St Andrean, who studies at the University of Stirling, learned later in the week she had been selected as part of the Scotland Women’s team for the European Team Championship in Portugal.

This was followed up with more good news when Goadby, who finished in the top five at the St Rule Trophy, was picked for the World University Games’ GB Women’s team.

“I played quite well last week and was feeling really good by the end of the strokeplay,” she said.

“I’d had a good result at the St Rule Trophy and the main aim going into the tournament was to get through the strokeplay and reach the matchplay stage.

“I was drawn against a player ranked in the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings so it was going to be tough but I was pleased with how I played.

“Going into an event like that, there was just so much quality in the field but playing them is the only way you’re going to improve.”

It’s that improvement which persuaded Scottish selectors to include the St Andrews golfer in the six man squad for the forthcoming European Ladies Team Championship at Montado, Portugal from 11 – 15 July.

“I’m thrilled to be selected,” she said.

“It was one of my goals at the start of the year to get a place in the squad so I’ve achieved that.

“I’ve been playing well recently so this is a reward for that.

“I’ve played the course before at the Portugese Amateur and I loved it.”

There’s absolutely no secret behind her recent form - with Goadby dedicating hours to the golf course and driving range as she worked on her game.

“Over the winter I was training hard,” she said.

“It was just hitting balls, hitting balls and hitting balls.

“I was away with Scottish Golf training and also made a slight change to my swing so knew that, come the summer time, it would all start to pay off.”

Chloe will be joined in the squad by new Scottish Women’s Amateur champion Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies), the only automatic selection from the amateur golf ranking.

Further selector picks went to the experienced Eilidh Briggs (Kilmacolm), Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey) and St Rule Trophy winner Clara Young (North Berwick).

The squads are sponsored by Aberdeen Asset Management and supported by sportscotland.

Next up for the local golfer is an appearance at the German Ladies Amateur next week before the European Team Championships come around.