Chloe wraps up title with little fuss

St Regulus golfer Chloe Goadby led from start to finish in sealing the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Midlands Tournament title.

Played over Notts Golf Club in Nottinghamshire, the tournament brought together some of the top your talent in the country.

Battling through tough conditions, with the rain at times driving down on the players, Goadby settle well and carded rounds of 72, 72 and a closing 70 to secure the title.

It was a win which was rarely out of her grasp, with the St Andrews based teen, who studies at the University of Stirling, keeping the chasing pack firmly at arm’s reach.

Her -11 score was enough to win from Gemma Tutty who finished six behind.