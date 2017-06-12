Club proud after Anna’s run to the quarters

Crail Golfing Society’s Anna McKay made a brave run to the quarter finals of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship.

Anna, playing against more experienced competition, was part of the prestigious event held at Royal Aberdeen over last week.

The championship started in a traditional strokeplay format.

After the first round was played, Anna was sitting in a tie for 18th place with a score of +8.

Due to the weather conditions, the following day’s round had to be called off, meaning the tournament’s match play draws were based on round one scores.

After moving from stroke to match play, Anna was paired with Baberton Golf Club’s Karen Marshall.

The Crail ace won the match by a hole and advanced to round two.

Again Anna was in fine form, and managed to dispatch Aboyne Golf Club’s Kimberly Beveridge 5+3.

In the quarter finals she was paired with Clara Young.

Young went into the competition in outstanding form, and fresh from picking up the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews the weekend before.

She proved to have just too much for the local youngster, ending Anna’s involvement with a 6+5 win.

Young went on to reach the final where she lost out to Troon Ladies’ Connie Jaffrey.

In an absorbing Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship final between the two 20-year-olds, she beat Young (North Berwick) by two holes in an exciting climax to an event where the rain, which had dogged the event all week, returned for the final over the Balgownie links.

Kansas State University student Jaffrey used a brilliant short game – single putts on the first four greens and six one-putt greens on the outward half – to surge five up at the turn, having gone out in four under par with birdies at the first, fourth, sixth and ninth.

Crail Golfing Society was understandably proud of McKay’s efforts.

It said: “Our wee superstar Anna had an amazing week at the Scottish Women’s Amateur at Royal Aberdeen, making it to the quarter finals.”