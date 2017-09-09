Competition is close as Cupar golfers aim to win the Peri Trophy

Cupar Golf Club members headed to Strathmore to compete for the historic Peripatetic (Peri) Trophy.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy is in the British Golf Museum in St Andrews and the club now plays for a more modern cup.

Twenty five Cupar members competed, led by last year’s winner, David Cooper. The Cupar golfers found the course in fine condition with superb, but fast and challenging greens. The morning competition was for the Peri trophy itself and produced a very close finish. Graham Honeyman won the trophy, but only by one stroke from John Nelson, Kenny McKenzie and Marcus Rickard. Marcus won the Scratch prize with a 70.

The afternoon event was an enjoyable Texas Scramble for seven teams. Clear winners were the very competitive team of Glen Gardiner, Darren Johnstone, Kenny McKenzie, and John Nelson.